India Strategizes for Groundbreaking 11th International Day of Yoga in 2025

An Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting, held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, strategized the preparations for the upcoming 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025. The focus is on implementing a Whole-of-Government approach to ensure extensive participation, according to an official release on Thursday.

During the meeting, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, delivered the keynote address, underscoring the government's dedication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting yoga across the nation. Jadhav emphasized that the International Day of Yoga symbolizes a movement uniting ministries, institutions, and citizens in their shared commitment to holistic health.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush announced that IDY 2024 saw participation from 24 crore individuals in India alone, with expectations for larger engagement this year under the flagship event Yoga Sangam. Prime Minister Modi is set to spearhead the national celebration from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where over 5 lakh participants are anticipated. Meanwhile, the Ministries of Tourism and Culture will orchestrate events at 150 iconic sites nationwide, focusing on the 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

