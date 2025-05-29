Suzlon Energy: Riding the Wave of Record Profits and Strategic Growth
Suzlon Energy reported a nearly five-fold rise in net profit to Rs 1,181 crore for the March quarter, driven by increased revenues and a record order book. The company's strategic evolution led to record deliveries of 1.55 GW and an expanded contribution margin for its wind turbine generator business.
- Country:
- India
Suzlon Energy has announced a remarkable nearly five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,181 crore for the March quarter, attributed largely to boosted revenues.
The wind energy leader recorded consolidated net earnings of Rs 254 crore in the previous year's corresponding period, according to a recent BSE filing.
Buoyed by higher total income of Rs 3,825.19 crore this quarter, up from Rs 2,207.43 crore the previous year, Suzlon also achieved a yearly consolidated profit hike to Rs 2,072 crore, a significant rise from Rs 660 crore. With a comprehensive strategic transformation, the company's FY25 performance included record deliveries and substantial growth in its WTG business margin.
ALSO READ
Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion
Solar Security Concerns: Undocumented Chinese Communication Devices Found in Renewable Infrastructure
Tata Motors Profit Dips: Navigating New Challenges
Bella Ramsey: From Throne to Apocalypse - A Journey of Growth
Sony's Profits Surge Despite Stagnant Sales