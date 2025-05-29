Suzlon Energy: Riding the Wave of Record Profits and Strategic Growth

Suzlon Energy has announced a remarkable nearly five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,181 crore for the March quarter, attributed largely to boosted revenues.

The wind energy leader recorded consolidated net earnings of Rs 254 crore in the previous year's corresponding period, according to a recent BSE filing.

Buoyed by higher total income of Rs 3,825.19 crore this quarter, up from Rs 2,207.43 crore the previous year, Suzlon also achieved a yearly consolidated profit hike to Rs 2,072 crore, a significant rise from Rs 660 crore. With a comprehensive strategic transformation, the company's FY25 performance included record deliveries and substantial growth in its WTG business margin.