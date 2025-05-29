Boosting India's Self-Reliance: 3F Oil Palm's New Initiative in Andhra Pradesh
3F Oil Palm, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh's Department of Horticulture, has launched a farmer awareness programme in 50 villages to promote sustainable oil palm cultivation. The initiative supports India's National Mission on Edible Oils, aiming to reduce oil imports by increasing local production.
In a bid to enhance sustainability and self-reliance in India's edible oil sector, 3F Oil Palm has rolled out a farmer awareness programme across 50 villages in Andhra Pradesh.
The initiative, developed in partnership with the state's Department of Horticulture, targets regions including Eluru, West Godavari, and East Godavari districts.
This programme aligns with the National Mission on Edible Oils, aiming to significantly reduce India's dependency on imported oils by cultivating an additional 6.5 lakh hectares of oil palm by 2025-26, with Andhra Pradesh playing a crucial role.
