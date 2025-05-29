Boosting India's Self-Reliance: 3F Oil Palm's New Initiative in Andhra Pradesh

In a bid to enhance sustainability and self-reliance in India's edible oil sector, 3F Oil Palm has rolled out a farmer awareness programme across 50 villages in Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the state's Department of Horticulture, targets regions including Eluru, West Godavari, and East Godavari districts.

This programme aligns with the National Mission on Edible Oils, aiming to significantly reduce India's dependency on imported oils by cultivating an additional 6.5 lakh hectares of oil palm by 2025-26, with Andhra Pradesh playing a crucial role.

