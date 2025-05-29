Left Menu

Finance Minister Advocates for ADB's Role in India's Rural Transformation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with ADB President Masato Kanda, advocating for enhanced support for rural prosperity and job creation. The discussions emphasized India's 'reform, perform, and transform' strategy, urging ADB to support private sector development and align with India's vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:05 IST
In a significant meeting on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda to bolster support for India's rural prosperity initiatives, including job creation. The Indian delegation, led by Sitharaman, focused on aligning efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The discussions underscored India's commitment to the 'reform, perform, and transform' strategy, with the Finance Minister highlighting the 'Budget Plus' and 'Finance Plus' approach aimed at systemic change and fostering innovation. She emphasized the importance of ADB's agility in addressing India's changing priorities and reiterated the need for development that reaches even the most marginalized communities through the 'Antyodaya' principle.

Sitharaman further stressed the necessity of private sector involvement in infrastructure financing, urging ADB to facilitate private investment. The ADB President assured continued support for India's development objectives, drawing on international expertise to strengthen India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

