Uttarakhand Unveils 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to Boost Agricultural Innovation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to revolutionize agriculture in the state by connecting farmers with advanced techniques and government schemes. The campaign aims to enhance farmers' income and productivity through strategic scientific engagements and innovative programs across multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:36 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand is set to transform its agricultural landscape with the launch of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' spearheaded by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun's Guniyal village. The initiative aims at empowering farmers through dialogue with agricultural scientists and officials across 95 development blocks and over 11,000 villages in the state.

Spanning from May 29 to June 12, the campaign will see more than 2000 scientific teams engage with 1.5 crore farmers across 700 districts nationwide. Each district in Uttarakhand will host three teams daily, communicating agricultural advancements to over 600 farmers per program, as outlined by the Chief Minister.

The campaign's focus is on educating farmers about advanced agricultural techniques tailored to their local environment while sharing valuable insights from farmers that could shape future scientific research. This state-led initiative underscores the commitment to doubling farmers' income by enhancing access to lucrative crops, government schemes, and subsidies, thereby paving the way for a modernized agricultural sector.

