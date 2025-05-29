Union Minister Nadda Urges States to Enhance TB and Measles-Rubella Elimination Efforts

In a high-level meeting, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, engaged with Health Ministers from eight states and Union Territories to evaluate advancements in TB and Measles-Rubella eradication, alongside the application of funds from the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the 15th Finance Commission, as per an official communiqué.

Minister Nadda lauded the dedicated state participation in the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which led to the screening of 12.97 crore individuals for TB. This effort identified over 7.19 lakh TB cases nationwide, including 2.85 lakh asymptomatic patients, thereby extending the campaign's reach to every district in the nation.

Emphasizing the necessity of reducing TB incidence and mortality, Nadda called for renewed state strategies with a heightened focus on diagnosing vulnerable groups promptly, underlined by effective use of rapid diagnostic tools like the NAAT test. Additionally, he advocated for wider adoption of nutrition support schemes, such as the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, to elevate overall patient care.

