IMFA's Green Leap: Pioneering Renewable Energy in Odisha

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd has entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement with AMPIN Energy Utility One to source 40 MW of hybrid renewable energy. This initiative aligns with IMFA's ESG objectives, aiming to decrease its carbon footprint and ensure energy cost stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:50 IST
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) has embarked on a significant environmental initiative by signing a 25-year power purchase agreement with AMPIN Energy Utility One. The deal facilitates IMFA sourcing 40 MW of renewable energy for its operations in Odisha.

According to the agreement, IMFA will utilize a hybrid renewable energy solution, integrating 58 MW of solar and 58 MW of wind capacity. This collaboration is anticipated to markedly reduce IMFA's carbon emissions, provide long-term energy cost benefits, and meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Bijayananda Mohapatra, Chief Operating Officer of IMFA, highlighted this agreement as a strategic step towards sustainable operations. He noted the company's commitment to responsible manufacturing by incorporating renewable energy into its power mix, mitigating reliance on conventional power sources.

