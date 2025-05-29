Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Strategizes Socio-Economic Empowerment and Education Initiatives in Video Conference

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a comprehensive video conference with District Commissioners at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, addressing key aspects crucial for executing socio-economic empowerment schemes in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the conclusion of Orunodoi 2.0 by June 10 and stressed the need for rapid digitization efforts to ensure a smooth transition to Orunodoi 3.0. He directed the DCs to finish the digitization process by June 3.

Additionally, Sarma detailed the 'Eti Koli, Duti Paat' scheme, promising Rs. 5000 to tea garden workers as part of Assam Tea industry's 200-year celebrations, urging timely data compilation and formation of district implementation committees. Discussions also extended to educational initiatives targeting seamless admission processes and student welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)