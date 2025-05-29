Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Strategizes Socio-Economic Empowerment and Education Initiatives in Video Conference

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a video conference with district officials to discuss the rollout of socio-economic schemes, including Orunodoi 3.0 and a new tea garden initiative. Education schemes were also outlined, ensuring streamlined processes for admissions and awards for students. Cooperation among officials is emphasized for successful implementations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:49 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Strategizes Socio-Economic Empowerment and Education Initiatives in Video Conference
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma holds video conference with DCs (Photo/@himantabiswa) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a comprehensive video conference with District Commissioners at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, addressing key aspects crucial for executing socio-economic empowerment schemes in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the conclusion of Orunodoi 2.0 by June 10 and stressed the need for rapid digitization efforts to ensure a smooth transition to Orunodoi 3.0. He directed the DCs to finish the digitization process by June 3.

Additionally, Sarma detailed the 'Eti Koli, Duti Paat' scheme, promising Rs. 5000 to tea garden workers as part of Assam Tea industry's 200-year celebrations, urging timely data compilation and formation of district implementation committees. Discussions also extended to educational initiatives targeting seamless admission processes and student welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025