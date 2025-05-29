Left Menu

Investor Outreach Revolution: Sebi and IEPFA Join Forces in Pune

Sebi and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) are launching a pilot investor outreach camp in Pune on June 1, to provide solutions for unclaimed dividends and shares. It aims to promote financial literacy and offers direct investor services, enhancing transparency and confidence in the financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost investor confidence and financial literacy, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) will jointly launch a pilot investor outreach camp in Pune. Scheduled for June 1, the event is positioned as a one-stop solution for resolving issues related to unclaimed dividends and shares.

The IEPFA, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, seeks to directly facilitate unclaimed dividends held for up to seven years, provide on-the-spot KYC and nomination updates, and address pending claims. This Pune event marks the first in a series of such initiatives planned across cities with significant volumes of unclaimed investments.

Through these efforts, IEPFA aims to create a transparent, efficient mechanism for investor protection, fostering a secure investment environment. The broader goal is to enhance financial literacy and reinforce investor confidence through educational initiatives and collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

