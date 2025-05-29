Visionary Moves: Arunachal Pradesh's Rising Northeast Initiative Gains Momentum

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with the state Governor, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar to deliberate on the outcome of the recent 'Rising Northeast' initiative. This event, driven by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), was a focal point of their discussion, underscoring the shared vision for regional prosperity.

Governor Parnaik praised the 'Rising Northeast' as a landmark in the region's development narrative, highlighting its emphasis on diverse opportunities in manufacturing and services. He commended Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for securing significant investment agreements and advocated for expanding business horizons in Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasizing on youth engagement and skill development, Governor Parnaik urged leveraging the region's potential through entrepreneurial initiatives. Chief Minister Khandu noted the substantial industry engagement and outcomes from the summit, which culminated in investment agreements worth Rs 6,357 crore from 16 investors during the event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

