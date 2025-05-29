Left Menu

Visionary Moves: Arunachal Pradesh's Rising Northeast Initiative Gains Momentum

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met Governor KT Parnaik at Raj Bhavan to discuss the successful 'Rising Northeast' initiative. This event, backed by the Ministry of DoNER, aimed to showcase the region's potential for growth and secure investment opportunities, marking a pivotal moment in its developmental journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:10 IST
Visionary Moves: Arunachal Pradesh's Rising Northeast Initiative Gains Momentum
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu with Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with the state Governor, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar to deliberate on the outcome of the recent 'Rising Northeast' initiative. This event, driven by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), was a focal point of their discussion, underscoring the shared vision for regional prosperity.

Governor Parnaik praised the 'Rising Northeast' as a landmark in the region's development narrative, highlighting its emphasis on diverse opportunities in manufacturing and services. He commended Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for securing significant investment agreements and advocated for expanding business horizons in Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasizing on youth engagement and skill development, Governor Parnaik urged leveraging the region's potential through entrepreneurial initiatives. Chief Minister Khandu noted the substantial industry engagement and outcomes from the summit, which culminated in investment agreements worth Rs 6,357 crore from 16 investors during the event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025