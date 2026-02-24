Gauteng’s R312bn Investment Drive to Deliver 250,000 Jobs

Gauteng is accelerating its reindustrialisation strategy with more than R312 billion in secured investments, positioning the province as South Africa’s primary engine of growth and innovation while targeting the creation of 250,000 jobs — many of them for young people.

Delivering an update on the province’s economic trajectory, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government’s approach is firmly grounded in rebuilding industrial capacity, modernising infrastructure and deliberately integrating township and local enterprises into the mainstream economy.

Gauteng Leads National Job Recovery

As South Africa’s labour market showed modest improvement towards the end of 2025 — with national employment rising by nearly 250,000 jobs, largely in infrastructure and services — Gauteng significantly outperformed the national average.

The province reached a record 5.24 million employed people, accounting for nearly 70% of total national job gains over the past year. Employment growth was strongest in construction, finance, and community and social services.

This performance underscores Gauteng’s role as the country’s economic powerhouse, contributing over a third of national GDP while remaining the continent’s most industrialised regional economy.

R27bn in Foreign Direct Investment Secured

In a strong signal of international confidence, Gauteng has attracted R27 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from countries including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Australia, Cyprus, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

At the province’s inaugural Gauteng Investment Conference, government secured R312 billion in investment pledges. Of this, R73 billion has already transitioned from commitment to implementation, unlocking 114,000 jobs across multiple sectors.

Additionally, Gauteng secured the largest share — more than R180 billion — from the Presidential Investment Conference, reinforcing its status as South Africa’s primary investment and industrial hub.

Industrial Expansion and Manufacturing Revival

The province’s reindustrialisation programme is gaining momentum through high-value, technology-driven projects:

Ekurhuleni Manufacturing Hub : With support from Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, all major electrical appliances and equipment will now be manufactured locally in Ekurhuleni through an initial R2.2 billion investment, creating 3,000 jobs.

Chery Automobile Manufacturing : The international car manufacturer will assemble vehicles locally rather than importing finished products, protecting 700 jobs impacted by Nissan’s repositioning and creating new employment opportunities.

Chung Fung Metal : A R2.5 billion steel manufacturing facility, incorporating cutting-edge technology, has opened and created over 1,000 jobs.

Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Plant : The proposed Lesedi-based steel plant is expected to create more than 1,000 permanent jobs once operational.

Heineken Expansion : A R1.9 billion investment in Midvaal is under construction, with strong linkages to agriculture and supply chains.

Haier–Kwikot Investment: A R2.4 billion expansion in Benoni secures more than 700 existing jobs and strengthens local industrial capacity.

These projects signal a deliberate shift toward advanced manufacturing, localisation and technology-led industrialisation.

Infrastructure Megaprojects to Unlock Growth

Major infrastructure investments are set to transform Gauteng’s logistics and mobility ecosystem:

Gauteng Dry Port : A R50 billion investment projected to create 50,000 permanent jobs.

Tambo Springs SEZ : A R23.6 billion capital investment expected to support 50,000 construction-phase jobs and enable more than 1,000 new MSMEs.

Tshwane Automotive SEZ : R1.61 billion in confirmed new investments, with 4,000 construction jobs targeted in Phase 2.

Vaal SEZ : Recently gazetted for public comment and expected to inject more than R10 billion into the provincial economy.

Lanseria Smart City – Cradle Film Studios: A R4 billion investment set to establish the continent’s largest film production facility, creating 15,000 jobs, including 10,000 in film production.

The City of Johannesburg has also secured a R7 billion waste-to-energy project in partnership with the Netherlands, marking a major step toward circular economy innovation.

Digital and Energy Innovation

Gauteng is positioning itself as Africa’s digital gateway:

Microsoft has invested R5.4 billion in expanding its data centre footprint in the Midrand–Centurion corridor.

In response to potential gas supply risks linked to Sasol’s anticipated production reductions, Transnet has partnered to construct South Africa’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal at the Port of Richards Bay. A converted pipeline will transport imported gas to Gauteng’s industrial users, ensuring energy security and sustaining economic activity.

Tourism and Global Connectivity

To strengthen international tourism and trade, Gauteng set a target of securing four new international air routes in the current financial year. Three have already been confirmed:

FlyGabon

Qantas Airlines

United Airlines

These routes open strategic access to Central Africa, North America and Australasia, expanding Gauteng’s global footprint.

Reviving Rail and Public Transport

The Gautrain project, initially funded through a R27 billion public-private partnership in 2012, will see infrastructure valued at R52 billion fully handed over to the people of Gauteng by the end of March.

Plans to expand the Gautrain network to Soweto, Mamelodi, Springs, Atteridgeville and Fourways are being finalised, alongside a new 15-year concessionaire agreement.

Meanwhile, more than 30 investors have expressed interest in financing the Gauteng–Limpopo Provincial Rail Link high-speed train, with strong national government backing.

Action Labs to Drive High-Growth Sectors

The Gauteng Economic Growth and Development Plan remains the province’s strategic roadmap. On 19 March 2026, the province will formally relaunch Action Labs across 12 high-growth sectors — including manufacturing, the green economy, and transport and logistics — to convert sector plans into bankable projects, attract further FDI and accelerate job creation.

Cracking Down on Illicit Trade

The province is intensifying efforts to combat illicit trade, following British American Tobacco’s announcement that it intends closing its Heidelberg manufacturing plant, citing the growing illicit cigarette market.

In response, Gauteng authorities, working with law enforcement agencies, confiscated counterfeit goods worth R250.2 million last year and are strengthening protection of manufacturing and retail sectors.

Collectively, the confirmed and projected investments are expected to generate approximately 250,000 jobs, reinforcing Gauteng’s ambition to defeat unemployment through innovation-led industrial growth and inclusive economic participation.