Left Menu

Vivriti Group Launches Innovative Platform 'Vivriti Next' with Rs 200 Crore Investment

Vivriti Group has introduced Vivriti Next, a new operating and holding company. Founder Vineet Sukumar invested Rs 200 crore, aiming to enhance capital markets, structuring, risk, and technology solutions. Vivriti Next encompasses Vivriti Capital and Asset Management, with a focus on expanding support for mid-market enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vivriti Group has unveiled its latest venture, Vivriti Next, designed as a comprehensive operating and holding company. This strategic move sees founder Vineet Sukumar personally investing Rs 200 crore.

Vivriti Next will integrate Vivriti Capital and Vivriti Asset Management, shifting focus towards expanding their footprint in capital markets, structuring, risk management, ratings, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, and advanced technology solutions tailored for mid-market enterprises.

This development aligns with the evolving needs of clients, focusing on delivering strategic solutions beyond traditional lending, and leveraging shared platforms and data to improve operational efficiency, transparency, and growth.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolution

Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolu...

 India
2
Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

 United Kingdom
3
Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

 India
4
England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026