Vivriti Group Launches Innovative Platform 'Vivriti Next' with Rs 200 Crore Investment

The Vivriti Group has unveiled its latest venture, Vivriti Next, designed as a comprehensive operating and holding company. This strategic move sees founder Vineet Sukumar personally investing Rs 200 crore.

Vivriti Next will integrate Vivriti Capital and Vivriti Asset Management, shifting focus towards expanding their footprint in capital markets, structuring, risk management, ratings, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, and advanced technology solutions tailored for mid-market enterprises.

This development aligns with the evolving needs of clients, focusing on delivering strategic solutions beyond traditional lending, and leveraging shared platforms and data to improve operational efficiency, transparency, and growth.