PM Modi's Transformative Bihar Visit: Infrastructure, Aviation, and Power Projects Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated Patna on Thursday evening with a spirited roadshow that drew enthusiastic crowds, waving the Tricolour and chanting slogans. Modi acknowledged the support by waving back as he toured the city, with onlookers gathering on balconies and rooftops for a glimpse of the leader.

Earlier in the day, Modi, alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, inaugurated the new terminal building at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan International Airport. The terminal, built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, is designed to accommodate one crore passengers annually, highlighting the region's growing significance.

Further embellishing the visit, Modi laid the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, a project worth Rs 1,410 crore, aiming to meet the needs of the expanding educational and residential sectors near Patna. On May 30, Modi will continue his Bihar tour, focusing on numerous development initiatives exceeding Rs 48,520 crore.

Among the key projects is Stage-II of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad, with a valuation of Rs 29,930 crore. This project is expected to advance electricity generation and spur industrial and employment growth in the area.

Road infrastructure remains a priority, with Modi laying the groundwork for several major roadway projects, including the expansion of NH-119A, NH-319B, NH-119D, and a new bridge over the Ganga. Key rail sector enhancements, including the addition of a third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj at a cost of over Rs 1,330 crore, are poised to boost regional rail capacity and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)