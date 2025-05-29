Left Menu

Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Faces Sentencing in 1MDB Scandal

Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was sentenced to two years in prison by a New York judge. He pleaded guilty in 2018 for his role in the 1MDB scandal involving Malaysia's sovereign fund. This multi-billion dollar scandal has reverberated throughout the financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:05 IST
Tim Leissner, a former banker at Goldman Sachs, received a two-year prison sentence from a New York court on Wednesday. The sentence follows his 2018 guilty plea for participating in a massive corruption scandal centered around Malaysia's sovereign fund, 1MDB.

The case, known as the 1MDB scandal, has drawn international attention and significant scrutiny within the financial sector. Leissner was key in facilitating questionable financial transactions that led to billions being misappropriated from the Malaysian fund.

As the investigation into the scandal continues, Leissner's sentencing marks a critical juncture in holding those involved accountable. The repercussions of the 1MDB scandal have been felt globally and have intensified the spotlight on corporate ethics and accountability.

