President Murmu Launches Insightful Literary Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a two-day conference titled 'Literary Conference: How Much Has Literature Changed?' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi, aims to explore the evolving landscapes of literature.

In her address, President Murmu expressed her deep respect for literature, tracing back to her student days. She noted the profound diversity of India's literary traditions and emphasized that the essence of Indianness is deeply intertwined with India's rich linguistic tapestry. The President considers every language and dialect of the country as her own.

The President highlighted that despite changing contexts, literature continues to uphold enduring human values. Contemporary writers are seen as companions rather than moral preachers, offering shared experiences. The conference, featuring topics such as feminist literature and literary evolution, aims to foster meaningful dialogue.