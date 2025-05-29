Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: A Leap Towards Agricultural Innovation

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' in Uttarakhand, aiming to revolutionize farming through modern techniques. The initiative involves agricultural scientists reaching 11,440 villages to provide training on advanced farming methods and access to supportive schemes, promoting innovation and prosperity in the agriculture sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:30 IST
On Thursday, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a campaign geared towards enhancing agricultural practices across the state. Agricultural scientists and officials will traverse 95 development blocks and over 11,000 villages, aiming to significantly uplift the sector.

Spanning from May 29 to June 12, the initiative is set to engage over 2,000 scientific teams to interact with 1.5 crore farmers nationwide, across 700 districts. With specific focus in the state, the program promises to connect with over 600 farmers daily in each district, providing insight into advanced agricultural techniques and crop selection based on soil testing.

This push for agricultural modernization also includes implementing supportive schemes like interest-free loans and significant subsidies on farming equipment, fostering an environment for sustainable growth and prosperity. Cutting-edge projects, such as converting tea gardens to organic and developing 'Aroma Valleys', are part of the region's strategic plan for advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

