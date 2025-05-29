Left Menu

Forging New Paths: India and Mongolia Unite for 'Nomadic Elephant' Military Exercise

The Indian Army contingent heads to Mongolia for the 17th 'Nomadic Elephant' exercise, aiming to boost interoperability in semi-conventional operations. With 45 Indian personnel joining 150 Mongolian Special Forces, both armies will focus on joint task force training, including cyber warfare elements under a UN mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:44 IST
Forging New Paths: India and Mongolia Unite for 'Nomadic Elephant' Military Exercise
Indian Army contingent departs for India-Mongolia joint military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army contingent set off on Thursday for the 17th iteration of the joint military exercise known as 'Nomadic Elephant,' prominently staged alongside Mongolia. Scheduled from May 31 to June 13 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, this annual event alternately hosted by India and Mongolia unifies their efforts in military training.

This year, the Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel predominantly from the Arunachal Scouts. They will align with a 150-member strong Mongolian Special Forces unit. The purpose of the exercise, as stated by the Ministry of Defence, is to improve interoperability in semi-conventional tasks within semi-urban and mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate.

The exercise features a Platoon level field training element with activities such as endurance drills, reflex shooting, room intervention, and rock craft training. This installment incorporates cyber warfare scenarios to elevate the exercise's complexity. Both forces will leverage these trainings to enhance regional security and their mutual understanding of each other's operational procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025