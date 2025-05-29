Forging New Paths: India and Mongolia Unite for 'Nomadic Elephant' Military Exercise

The Indian Army contingent set off on Thursday for the 17th iteration of the joint military exercise known as 'Nomadic Elephant,' prominently staged alongside Mongolia. Scheduled from May 31 to June 13 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, this annual event alternately hosted by India and Mongolia unifies their efforts in military training.

This year, the Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel predominantly from the Arunachal Scouts. They will align with a 150-member strong Mongolian Special Forces unit. The purpose of the exercise, as stated by the Ministry of Defence, is to improve interoperability in semi-conventional tasks within semi-urban and mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate.

The exercise features a Platoon level field training element with activities such as endurance drills, reflex shooting, room intervention, and rock craft training. This installment incorporates cyber warfare scenarios to elevate the exercise's complexity. Both forces will leverage these trainings to enhance regional security and their mutual understanding of each other's operational procedures.

