Gujarat's Ambitious 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' Aims to Revolutionize Agriculture

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to enhance agricultural production, promote farmer self-reliance, and foster indigenous produce. The campaign, supported by ICAR and agricultural experts, aims to reach over 3.5 lakh farmers across the state, emphasizing modern farming techniques and farmer-beneficiary schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:11 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to revolutionize the agricultural sector, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has introduced the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'. This initiative seeks to boost agricultural productivity, promote farmer autonomy, and support local produce through technological integration inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The campaign, organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with assistance from ICAR and experts from agricultural universities, will run nationwide from May 29 to June 12. It was launched in Gujarat from Anand Agricultural University, aiming to reach over 3.5 lakh farmers through local clusters.

Under this initiative, experts and agricultural officers will educate farmers on natural farming and modern techniques. The campaign also focuses on the strategic use of fertilizers and seed improvement to enhance crop resilience. CM Patel lauds this as an opportunity to harness technology like nano urea and drones, setting a precedent for agricultural innovation under PM Modi's leadership.

