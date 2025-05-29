Gujarat's Ambitious 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' Aims to Revolutionize Agriculture
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to enhance agricultural production, promote farmer self-reliance, and foster indigenous produce. The campaign, supported by ICAR and agricultural experts, aims to reach over 3.5 lakh farmers across the state, emphasizing modern farming techniques and farmer-beneficiary schemes.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to revolutionize the agricultural sector, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has introduced the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'. This initiative seeks to boost agricultural productivity, promote farmer autonomy, and support local produce through technological integration inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.
The campaign, organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with assistance from ICAR and experts from agricultural universities, will run nationwide from May 29 to June 12. It was launched in Gujarat from Anand Agricultural University, aiming to reach over 3.5 lakh farmers through local clusters.
Under this initiative, experts and agricultural officers will educate farmers on natural farming and modern techniques. The campaign also focuses on the strategic use of fertilizers and seed improvement to enhance crop resilience. CM Patel lauds this as an opportunity to harness technology like nano urea and drones, setting a precedent for agricultural innovation under PM Modi's leadership.
ALSO READ
Vizag Prepares for Grand Yoga Day Celebration with PM Modi
BJP Stages Nationwide Tiranga Yatra to Honor Armed Forces and PM Modi
Amit Shah says Operation Sindoor reflects PM Modi's firm determination, pin-pointed intelligence, infallible fire power of armed forces.
Ravneet Bittu Challenges CM Mann Amidst Discussion with PM Modi on Punjab's Future
Shinde Applauds PM Modi’s Proactive Hindutva and National Security Stance