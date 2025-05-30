Major Maoist Leader Apprehended: Koraput Police's Swift Action Yields Results

In a significant victory for Odisha's law enforcement, Koraput Police captured Maoist leader Kunjam Hidma, known as Mohan, seizing a large cache of weaponry, including an AK-47 rifle and ammunition. The arrest followed precise intelligence concerning the activities of banned CPI (Maoist) cadres in the forest region near Petguda village.

Under the cover of night on May 28, the District Police, with the aid of the district voluntary force (DVF), initiated a tactical operation. By the early hours of May 29, they confronted an armed group of Maoists on a hillside. Despite the Maoists' attempt to escape under the guise of gunfire, the DVF executed a controlled response, detaining Hidma while others vanished into the wilderness.

Hidma's insurgent journey began in 2007 when he joined the Maoist group at 14 through Bal Sangham and Jana Natya Mandali. Over the years, his ascent in the organization saw him working alongside key figures, receiving training, and participating in missions across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, according to officials.

His capture sheds light on his involvement in numerous police confrontations and Maoist-related incidents in Koraput, Malkangiri, and Chhattisgarh territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)