Historic Oath: Three High Court Judges Elevated to Supreme Court Bench

Justices NV Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and AS Chandurkar were sworn in as Supreme Court judges, marking a notable elevation. Following the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation on May 26, 2025, and with the Centre’s approval on May 29, their appointments completed the Supreme Court's full sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:09 IST
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development, Justices NV Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and AS Chandurkar took the oath on Friday, officially ascending to the esteemed rank of Supreme Court judges. This significant elevation follows the decision taken by the Supreme Court Collegium during its meeting on May 26, 2025.

The government swiftly acted on the recommendation, clearing their appointments by May 29. Justice NV Anjaria, who served as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, formerly the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, and Justice AS Chandurkar from the Bombay High Court, were instrumental in their respective roles before being promoted to the nation's highest judiciary body.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, the Collegium's decision fills the Supreme Court's bench to its maximum capacity of 34 judges. This development highlights the pivotal roles these individuals will play in shaping the judicial landscape. All three judges bring a wealth of experience and expertise from their extensive careers in the Indian judiciary system.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

