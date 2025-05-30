Historic Oath: Three High Court Judges Elevated to Supreme Court Bench

In a landmark development, Justices NV Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and AS Chandurkar took the oath on Friday, officially ascending to the esteemed rank of Supreme Court judges. This significant elevation follows the decision taken by the Supreme Court Collegium during its meeting on May 26, 2025.

The government swiftly acted on the recommendation, clearing their appointments by May 29. Justice NV Anjaria, who served as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, formerly the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, and Justice AS Chandurkar from the Bombay High Court, were instrumental in their respective roles before being promoted to the nation's highest judiciary body.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, the Collegium's decision fills the Supreme Court's bench to its maximum capacity of 34 judges. This development highlights the pivotal roles these individuals will play in shaping the judicial landscape. All three judges bring a wealth of experience and expertise from their extensive careers in the Indian judiciary system.