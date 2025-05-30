Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Rs 48,520 Crore Development Boom in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, inaugurated a series of development projects in Bihar totaling over Rs 48,520 crore. Key initiatives include a significant power project, extensive road infrastructure improvements, and expansions in the rail and aviation sectors to enhance regional growth and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:09 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple development initiatives in Bihar, exceeding a total investment of Rs 48,520 crore. Joining him were Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Chowdhary, as they unveiled projects aimed at boosting the region's infrastructure and economic prosperity.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed his appreciation for the central government's efforts under PM Modi's leadership, particularly applauding the forthcoming caste-based census. He highlighted the collaborative development efforts in the state, marking significant progress since the NDA's assumption of power.

An integral aspect of PM Modi's visit was the launch of Stage-II of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad, valued at over Rs 29,930 crore. The Prime Minister also initiated key road projects and upgrades in the rail and aviation sectors, signaling a comprehensive strategy to stimulate Bihar's industrial and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

