Dehradun's Dramatic Day: From Street Scuffles to Swift Rescues

In Bhogpur, Rani Pokhari, Dehradun, a confrontation erupted between two groups following a vehicular collision. The discord quickly escalated into a full-blown scuffle, drawing immediate intervention from the Dehradun police. Authorities confirmed the detention of nine youths and the seizure of the involved vehicles, efficiently controlling the situation.

Simultaneously, Haridwar police announced the resolution of two notable theft cases in Roorkee. They apprehended three habitual offenders near the Canal Patri Overbridge, recovering various stolen properties, including cash and a motorcycle. Information was disseminated through social media platforms, highlighting police efficiency.

In another significant development, Uttarkashi police, as part of the Drugs Free Devbhoomi Mission, arrested a youth possessing 151.77 grams of illegal opium near the Kharsali Bridge, leading to legal proceedings under the NDPS Act. Additionally, on the Glogi Dehradun Road, a coordinated effort by emergency services successfully rescued three individuals from a vehicle accident.

