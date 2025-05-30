Odisha Vigilance Crackdown: Cash Worth Crores Seized in Anti-Corruption Raids

In a significant move against corruption, the Odisha Vigilance Department on Friday raided seven properties related to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, the Chief Engineer of the Odisha Rural Works Division. From his residence and flat in Bhubaneswar and Angul, officials recovered a staggering Rs 2.1 crore in cash.

Sarangi reportedly attempted to dispose of bundles of Rs 500 notes by throwing them out of his Bhubaneswar flat window as the raid commenced. The act was witnessed, and the cash was subsequently retrieved by vigilance officials, who confirmed that the identification and counting process is ongoing.

Separately, Assistant Executive Engineer Pabitra Mohan Panigrahi was intercepted in April, with vigilance officials seizing cash exceeding Rs 15 lakh. Acting on reliable intelligence regarding alleged bribe collection, a team arrested Panigrahi near Gobindapally Chowk. Following further searches, Rs 10 lakh was also discovered at his government residence in Chitrakonda.

The seized funds raised significant suspicion as Panigrahi was unable to provide a valid explanation, leading officials to confiscate the money. Further investigations are in progress, and a comprehensive report is anticipated soon.

