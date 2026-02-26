Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

In a significant anti-corruption drive, Odisha Vigilance apprehended Debabrata Mohanty, Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack Circle, who was caught accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a coal vendor. The ensuing raids across multiple properties resulted in the discovery of over ₹4 crore in cash, marking the largest cash seizure in the agency's history.

BJP MLA Manas Kumar Dutta expressed gratitude to the government for its swift action, emphasizing the state regime's commitment to combat corruption. He stated, "It is the policy of the government to take action against those involved in corruption. I thank the government for taking strict action and am hopeful that such actions continue to be taken against corruption."

The Vigilance team further uncovered gold jewelry and substantial financial documents. The arrest of Mohanty and the vast seizure have caused significant reverberations throughout the state. Officials detailed the extensive raids conducted at his residences and office, leading to the startling recovery of cash and assets well over ₹4 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)