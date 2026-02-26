Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

Odisha Vigilance caught Mines Deputy Director Debabrata Mohanty accepting a ₹30,000 bribe. Massive raids unveiled over ₹4 crore in cash, the largest seizure in the state's history. BJP MLA Manas Kumar Dutta lauds the government's decisive action against corruption, urging further vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:04 IST
Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption
BJP MLA Manas Kumar Dutta (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-corruption drive, Odisha Vigilance apprehended Debabrata Mohanty, Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack Circle, who was caught accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a coal vendor. The ensuing raids across multiple properties resulted in the discovery of over ₹4 crore in cash, marking the largest cash seizure in the agency's history.

BJP MLA Manas Kumar Dutta expressed gratitude to the government for its swift action, emphasizing the state regime's commitment to combat corruption. He stated, "It is the policy of the government to take action against those involved in corruption. I thank the government for taking strict action and am hopeful that such actions continue to be taken against corruption."

The Vigilance team further uncovered gold jewelry and substantial financial documents. The arrest of Mohanty and the vast seizure have caused significant reverberations throughout the state. Officials detailed the extensive raids conducted at his residences and office, leading to the startling recovery of cash and assets well over ₹4 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

 India
2
Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

 Global
3
OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

 Global
4
Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026