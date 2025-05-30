Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: The Wake-Up Call for India's Cyber Defense

A top cybersecurity executive highlights the risks of India's reliance on foreign cybersecurity products for its banking sector. He draws parallels with Operation Sindoor, urging for increased self-reliance in cyber defense to protect against potential threats from formidable rivals like China. Currently, only 10% of cybersecurity products are Indian-made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leading expert in cybersecurity has raised alarms over India's dependency on foreign products to protect its banking and financial sectors. This comes amid concerns that in the event of a conflict with a powerful adversary, such reliance could prove to be a significant vulnerability.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm SISA, likened the situation to Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the need for India to fortify its cyber defenses to safeguard its financial services sector. He warned that any attack on the payment ecosystem could be devastating.

Shanthamurthy also pointed out that Indian-origin cybersecurity products make up less than 10% of the market, a figure he believes must increase to ensure stability and security in the event of potential global conflicts where technology access might be restricted.

