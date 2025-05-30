Operation Sindoor: The Wake-Up Call for India's Cyber Defense

A leading expert in cybersecurity has raised alarms over India's dependency on foreign products to protect its banking and financial sectors. This comes amid concerns that in the event of a conflict with a powerful adversary, such reliance could prove to be a significant vulnerability.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm SISA, likened the situation to Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the need for India to fortify its cyber defenses to safeguard its financial services sector. He warned that any attack on the payment ecosystem could be devastating.

Shanthamurthy also pointed out that Indian-origin cybersecurity products make up less than 10% of the market, a figure he believes must increase to ensure stability and security in the event of potential global conflicts where technology access might be restricted.

