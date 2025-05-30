Tragic Bus Accident in Jaunpur: Four Dead, 15 Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a private bus accident in Lakhouwa village, under the Baksha police station in Jaunpur district, resulted in the immediate death of four individuals and left 15 others seriously injured. The vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned, leading to this devastating incident.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, with police officers reaching the site promptly upon receiving distress calls. A rescue operation ensued, and the injured passengers were transported to the district hospital for urgent medical attention. Many of the wounded remain in critical condition.

Superintendent of Police, Dr. Kaustubh, confirmed the accident, highlighting the severity of the situation. Investigative efforts are currently underway as officials seek to uncover the circumstances that led to the bus losing control and overturning. Further updates are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)