Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Education: Tripura University Embraces New Era

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the transformative role of technology, particularly AI, in enhancing education. Speaking at MBB University's convocation, Saha announced initiatives to elevate the institution's quality. He emphasized the integration of heritage and innovation in the new curriculum, aiming to boost career opportunities for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:16 IST
AI Revolutionizes Education: Tripura University Embraces New Era
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has underscored the significance of technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, in revolutionizing educational accessibility and effectiveness. Speaking at the inaugural convocation of MBB University in Agartala, where Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu was present, he celebrated the achievements of 9,642 graduates.

As the state's Education Minister, Saha revealed plans to advance Maharaja Bir Bikram University, aligning with a visionary strategy. Highlighting India's historical academic prowess, he noted efforts by PM Modi to revive such traditions, encapsulated in a new National Education Policy now being implemented locally.

Courses on the Indian Knowledge System have been introduced, with upcoming programs in business, biotechnology, and more, aiming to enhance career prospects. Saha also detailed government measures such as appointing assistant professors, opening new colleges, and offering financial support schemes to empower students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025