AI Revolutionizes Education: Tripura University Embraces New Era

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has underscored the significance of technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, in revolutionizing educational accessibility and effectiveness. Speaking at the inaugural convocation of MBB University in Agartala, where Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu was present, he celebrated the achievements of 9,642 graduates.

As the state's Education Minister, Saha revealed plans to advance Maharaja Bir Bikram University, aligning with a visionary strategy. Highlighting India's historical academic prowess, he noted efforts by PM Modi to revive such traditions, encapsulated in a new National Education Policy now being implemented locally.

Courses on the Indian Knowledge System have been introduced, with upcoming programs in business, biotechnology, and more, aiming to enhance career prospects. Saha also detailed government measures such as appointing assistant professors, opening new colleges, and offering financial support schemes to empower students.

