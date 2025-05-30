Left Menu

Amit Shah's Poonch Visit: A Testament to Resilience Amid Cross-Border Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Poonch's Singh Sabha Gurudwara, damaged by Pakistani shelling, offering prayers and assurances to affected families. During his visit, Shah condemned Pakistan's attacks, celebrated the Indian Armed Forces' response, and interacted with BSF personnel, reinforcing India's stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:21 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Singh Sabha Gurudwara in Poonch, damaged in cross-border firing (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a notable visit to the Singh Sabha Gurudwara in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, an area recently marred by Pakistani cross-border shelling. Shah participated in prayers at the historically significant Gurudwara and engaged in discussions with families impacted by the bombing. Community members appealed for compensation and additional support in the wake of the attack.

Local resident Jaskiran Kaur, who spoke to ANI, expressed the fears and grievances shared with Shah, emphasizing the destructive impact of Pakistan's actions in Poonch. Kaur voiced her optimism for relief from the government, underscoring the community's trust in Shah's promised interventions.

Beyond addressing the residents' concerns, Shah's visit highlighted India's robust retaliatory measures post-shelled atrocities. The Home Minister documented the elimination of terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reinforcing the state's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. His meetings with Border Security Force personnel further showcased India's protective stance for its citizens amid cross-border threats.

