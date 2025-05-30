European Shares Surge as Trade Tensions Ease

European shares saw a notable rise on Friday, bolstered particularly by energy and real estate stocks. This upward trend indicates a strong finish for the month as diminishing trade tensions rekindled risk-taking among investors.

The STOXX 600 index gained 0.5% at 0842 GMT, counteracting initial pressures from a brief reintroduction of some of President Trump's broadest tariffs, despite a recent court order blocking them. The index was set to achieve its first monthly growth in three months, advancing 4.4%, primarily owing to easing trade disputes and heightened U.S. fiscal concerns driving investors away from American assets.

The aerospace and defence sector was a standout performer for the month, climbing over 14% amid thwarted hopes for peace between Russia and Ukraine. Increased European defence spending has attracted global investors, according to Philip Marey of Rabobank. Additionally, a prospective record-setting rally for euro zone equities is anticipated by 2026, according to a Reuters Poll.

