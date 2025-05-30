Supreme Court Orders NEET-PG 2025 in Single Shift, Cites Fairness Concerns

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court on Friday instructed the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) 2025 in a single shift. This direction overturns the NBE's initial plan to hold the exam in two shifts.

The court's vacation bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Kumar, and NK Anjaria, expressed concern over the issue, stating that multiple shifts lead to uneven difficulty levels, creating an unfair examination environment. The bench noted that technological advancements should make it feasible to arrange the exam to be conducted in one shift by the scheduled date of June 15.

Despite NBE's counsel arguing that an additional 900 centers would be needed to conduct the exam in a single shift, the bench dismissed this claim, emphasizing that with current technology, finding the necessary infrastructure should be achievable. The court was addressing petitions against the NBE's decision to administer the exam in two shifts.

