Left Menu

Spy Caught Amid Rising Espionage Concerns in India

Delhi Police interrogate an alleged Pakistani spy arrested in Rajasthan. The suspect allegedly received funds from Pakistan for espionage activities. Police are examining his mobile data after he claimed to have deleted it. His connections with the ISI and family ties in Pakistan have raised significant concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:23 IST
Spy Caught Amid Rising Espionage Concerns in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell has commenced thorough investigations following the arrest of an alleged Pakistani spy in Deeg, Rajasthan. The interrogation has unveiled that the suspect returned to India just a week prior to the Pahalgam attack.

Authorities have revealed that the suspect, identified as Kasim, has reportedly received approximately 2 lakh Pakistani rupees in several installments as compensation for spying activities. Despite his claims of erasing all data from his mobile phone to avoid capture post-Pahalgam attack, police are proceeding with a forensic examination to substantiate his statements and trace potential contacts in Pakistan.

Reports from police sources indicate that Kasim exploited his familial connections in Pakistan to establish contact with the ISI, who allegedly informed him of his brother Anees's involvement with them, urging Kasim to follow suit under the guise of being a trusted 'Maulvi'.

As Operation Sindoor continues to clamp down on espionage, recent events include multiple arrests of individuals charged with spying for Pakistan, culminating in the high-profile detention of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, currently in judicial custody pending a June 9 court hearing.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025