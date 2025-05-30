Spy Caught Amid Rising Espionage Concerns in India

The Delhi Police Special Cell has commenced thorough investigations following the arrest of an alleged Pakistani spy in Deeg, Rajasthan. The interrogation has unveiled that the suspect returned to India just a week prior to the Pahalgam attack.

Authorities have revealed that the suspect, identified as Kasim, has reportedly received approximately 2 lakh Pakistani rupees in several installments as compensation for spying activities. Despite his claims of erasing all data from his mobile phone to avoid capture post-Pahalgam attack, police are proceeding with a forensic examination to substantiate his statements and trace potential contacts in Pakistan.

Reports from police sources indicate that Kasim exploited his familial connections in Pakistan to establish contact with the ISI, who allegedly informed him of his brother Anees's involvement with them, urging Kasim to follow suit under the guise of being a trusted 'Maulvi'.

As Operation Sindoor continues to clamp down on espionage, recent events include multiple arrests of individuals charged with spying for Pakistan, culminating in the high-profile detention of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, currently in judicial custody pending a June 9 court hearing.