Income Tax Department Unveils Excel Utility for ITR Filing: A New Ease for Taxpayers

The Income Tax department announced the availability of the Excel utility for filing ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms for the Assessment Year 2025-26. This move will aid taxpayers in efficiently submitting their income tax returns.

With the release of these tools, individuals and entities can file returns for the income earned during 2024-25. The filing deadline has been extended to September 15, offering additional time for compliance.

The forms, accommodating incomes up to Rs 50 lakh and capital gains from equities, underwent significant structural changes causing slight delays in utility deployment, necessitating system development and testing.