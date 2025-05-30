Left Menu

Income Tax Department Unveils Excel Utility for ITR Filing: A New Ease for Taxpayers

The Income Tax department has released the Excel utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 filings for AY 2025-26, facilitating taxpayers to file returns. The deadline is extended to September 15. These forms cover income up to Rs 50 lakh and long-term capital gains, reflecting structural and content changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:11 IST
Income Tax Department Unveils Excel Utility for ITR Filing: A New Ease for Taxpayers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax department announced the availability of the Excel utility for filing ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms for the Assessment Year 2025-26. This move will aid taxpayers in efficiently submitting their income tax returns.

With the release of these tools, individuals and entities can file returns for the income earned during 2024-25. The filing deadline has been extended to September 15, offering additional time for compliance.

The forms, accommodating incomes up to Rs 50 lakh and capital gains from equities, underwent significant structural changes causing slight delays in utility deployment, necessitating system development and testing.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025