Suzlon Energy's Stellar Profit Surge Fuels Market Optimism

Suzlon Energy's shares soared more than 9% on Friday, following the announcement of a significant spike in the company's consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The energy firm's stock rose to Rs 71.46 on the BSE, a 9.23% increase, and reached a peak of Rs 74.30 during the trading session across BSE and NSE platforms.

Fuelled by higher revenues, Suzlon's consolidated net profit for the March quarter jumped nearly fivefold to Rs 1,181 crore, as per their latest filing with the BSE.