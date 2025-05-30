Left Menu

Suzlon Energy's Stellar Profit Surge Fuels Market Optimism

Suzlon Energy witnessed an impressive stock surge, closing over 9% higher after announcing a nearly fivefold increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter. The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,181 crore driven by higher revenues, showcasing substantial growth in the financial year 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:38 IST
Suzlon Energy's Stellar Profit Surge Fuels Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suzlon Energy's shares soared more than 9% on Friday, following the announcement of a significant spike in the company's consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The energy firm's stock rose to Rs 71.46 on the BSE, a 9.23% increase, and reached a peak of Rs 74.30 during the trading session across BSE and NSE platforms.

Fuelled by higher revenues, Suzlon's consolidated net profit for the March quarter jumped nearly fivefold to Rs 1,181 crore, as per their latest filing with the BSE.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025