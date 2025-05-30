Nigeria's Oil Sector Revolution: New Tax Incentives for Cost Efficiency

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has enacted a groundbreaking executive order aimed at revolutionizing the oil sector. This new strategy links tax incentives directly to verifiable cost savings, welcoming operators who engage in cost-efficient practices.

The Upstream Petroleum Operations Cost Efficiency Incentives Order 2025 offers tax relief capped at 20% of an operator's annual tax liability, for those successfully implementing cost reductions across onshore, shallow water, and deep offshore fields.

In his statement, President Tinubu emphasized the significance of building an efficient and competitive oil sector in Nigeria, noting the boost in job creation and future security. While the order signifies progress, experts stress the importance of aligning government agencies for effective execution.