Digital Transformation for Accessibility: New AI Missions Launched for Disabled Community

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, operating under India's Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has launched a significant initiative aimed at integrating technology and AI to benefit the country's disabled population.

In collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, the department has rolled out four major digital missions designed to enhance accessibility across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and finance.

The newly introduced programs are intended to provide quicker and more efficient access to government services for the disabled community, utilizing AI tools like chatbots and a Unified Benefits Interface modeled after UPI to ensure accessibility without bureaucratic delays.

