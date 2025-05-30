Swift Relief for Maharashtra Farmers: Compensation Amid Unseasonal Storms

The Maharashtra government has pledged swift compensation for farmers affected by unseasonal rains and storms that wreaked havoc in April and May. State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has assured timely relief following damage assessments.

Bawankule, also the Guardian Minister of Amravati, highlighted extensive crop damage including affected banana, orange, and papaya plantations in districts like Amravati. Farmers have faced a significant hit, with losses estimated at Rs 2.83 crore in April and widespread devastation affecting thousands of hectares in May.

The government is prioritizing the swift disbursal of funds. Reports indicate not only crop but also human and livestock losses, with steps underway to assist affected families and animal owners. "Prompt action is critical," Bawankule emphasized, urging the administration for immediate intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)