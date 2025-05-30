Left Menu

Swift Relief for Maharashtra Farmers: Compensation Amid Unseasonal Storms

Farmers in Maharashtra, hit by unseasonal rains, will receive prompt compensation once damage assessments are completed, assures Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Extensive crop damage in April and May across several districts has prompted urgent actions to support afflicted cultivators and expedite fund allocation. Human and livestock losses are also being addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:05 IST
The Maharashtra government has pledged swift compensation for farmers affected by unseasonal rains and storms that wreaked havoc in April and May. State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has assured timely relief following damage assessments.

Bawankule, also the Guardian Minister of Amravati, highlighted extensive crop damage including affected banana, orange, and papaya plantations in districts like Amravati. Farmers have faced a significant hit, with losses estimated at Rs 2.83 crore in April and widespread devastation affecting thousands of hectares in May.

The government is prioritizing the swift disbursal of funds. Reports indicate not only crop but also human and livestock losses, with steps underway to assist affected families and animal owners. "Prompt action is critical," Bawankule emphasized, urging the administration for immediate intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

