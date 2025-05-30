Left Menu

Gujarat-Sweden Meeting Boosts Investment Opportunities

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with Swedish Consul General Sven Ostberg and industry leaders to enhance investment collaboration between Gujarat and Sweden. The meeting focused on Gujarat's role as a prime investment destination, its supportive infrastructure, and commitment to renewable energy. Swedish companies are eager to continue their growth in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:17 IST
Gujarat-Sweden Meeting Boosts Investment Opportunities
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds meeting with Sweden's Consul General, Sven Ostberg (Photo/ @CMOGuj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged with Sven Ostberg, the Consul General of Sweden, along with key representatives from around eleven Swedish companies, at a meeting aimed at strengthening investment ties between Gujarat and Sweden. The dialogue was part of a broader initiative to bolster the Investor Facilitation Mechanism, promoting deeper collaborations across various sectors.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Patel praised the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in positioning Gujarat as a preferred investment hub both domestically and internationally. Patel articulated the attributes that make Gujarat a magnet for investors, citing its policy-driven governance and robust infrastructure that leaves a lasting impression on investors.

The Swedish business leaders expressed their appreciation for the support provided by Gujarat, with Consul General Ostberg noting that approximately 60 Swedish industries are currently operational in the state, generating significant employment. Ostberg reiterated the commitment of Swedish companies to align with India's 'Make in India, Made for the World' initiative, highlighting the sustained cooperation and future growth potential.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025