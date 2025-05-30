Gujarat-Sweden Meeting Boosts Investment Opportunities

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged with Sven Ostberg, the Consul General of Sweden, along with key representatives from around eleven Swedish companies, at a meeting aimed at strengthening investment ties between Gujarat and Sweden. The dialogue was part of a broader initiative to bolster the Investor Facilitation Mechanism, promoting deeper collaborations across various sectors.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Patel praised the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in positioning Gujarat as a preferred investment hub both domestically and internationally. Patel articulated the attributes that make Gujarat a magnet for investors, citing its policy-driven governance and robust infrastructure that leaves a lasting impression on investors.

The Swedish business leaders expressed their appreciation for the support provided by Gujarat, with Consul General Ostberg noting that approximately 60 Swedish industries are currently operational in the state, generating significant employment. Ostberg reiterated the commitment of Swedish companies to align with India's 'Make in India, Made for the World' initiative, highlighting the sustained cooperation and future growth potential.