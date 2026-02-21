India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, emphasized the strategic partnership between India and Brazil, which he believes amplifies the voice of the Global South on the international stage. Modi called for urgent reforms in international institutions to meet contemporary challenges.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, condemning terrorism and emphasizing their joint stance against it. Modi highlighted cooperation in climate-resilient agriculture, precision farming, and biofertilizers, which promises to bolster food security for both nations. An agreement on critical minerals and rare earths is expected to ensure a resilient supply chain.

Modi also pointed to potential advancements in health and pharmaceuticals, aiming to boost the supply of affordable medicines from India to Brazil. The discussions, aimed at broadening bilateral trade beyond $20 billion in the next five years, reflect a shared vision for the future, strengthening ties in defense and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)