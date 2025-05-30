Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid Trade Tension Drama

Global stocks fluctuated amidst ongoing trade tension drama involving U.S. President Trump's tariff policies. Despite challenges, including a U.S. court ruling on tariffs, markets saw weekly gains. The focus shifted to AI and tech growth, with Nvidia's earnings beating expectations. Wall Street indices were mixed, reflecting uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:48 IST
Global Markets Steady Amid Trade Tension Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks tumbled on Friday but are set to achieve a weekly gain alongside the most significant monthly increase since late 2023, amid the turbulence caused by the Trump administration's tariff policies. Sentiments were lifted early in the week by eased trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe, particularly after President Trump postponed planned EU tariffs.

Attention briefly turned to Nvidia, the AI chipmaker, which announced far better-than-expected earnings mid-week. However, markets faced renewed disruption after the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled against Trump's Liberation Day tariffs, prompting a judicial saga with an appellate court reinstating them temporarily.

U.S. indices traded lower as technology, energy, and materials stocks weakened, though they are poised for weekly and monthly gains. Meanwhile, European and Asia-Pacific markets reported gains, with MSCI's world index marking the biggest monthly rise since November 2023. The dollar rose, while oil and gold prices declined slightly amid investor caution.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025