Ex-MLA Sentenced for Parliament Threat: Six Months Imprisonment

Ex-MLA Kishore Samrite has been sentenced to six months in jail for threatening to blow up the Indian Parliament. The court also fined him Rs 50,000, highlighting the gravity of his threat despite the lack of explosive evidence. Samrite has been granted bail to appeal the judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:58 IST
Ex-MLA Sentenced for Parliament Threat: Six Months Imprisonment
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former MLA Kishore Samrite faces six months in jail following a Delhi court ruling on his threat to blow up Parliament. The Rouse Avenue court's decision also includes a Rs 50,000 fine imposed on the Lanji politician for the alarming letter he sent in September 2022.

Convicted under section 506 Part II of the Indian Penal Code, Samrite dispatched a threatening letter accompanied by a suspicious substance to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha. Despite the substance being proved non-explosive, the court took a firm stance on the threat's seriousness to the security of Parliamentary institutions.

Presiding Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized the significance of deterring such actions, stressing that any breach toward the Parliament of India could inspire similar attempts at dissent. Though Samrite has been granted bail to appeal, prior convictions prevent any leniency regarding probation, affirming the need for maintaining Parliament's sanctity.

