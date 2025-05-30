Tragedy in Sikkim: Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha Grieves Over Colleague's Fate

Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha President Aiswarya Biswal conveyed profound sorrow on Friday regarding a devastating bus accident in Sikkim involving her colleague Itishree Jena. Jena, the secretary of the Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha, went missing after the bus carrying her and several others plunged into the Teesta River.

The tragic accident saw the minibus fall into the river's strong currents while Itishree was en route with her family. Her younger son was saved, but searches for other passengers continue. Biswal highlighted the efforts by Sikkim authorities and the Mahila Morcha of Sikkim to expedite rescue operations.

Following the accident, a tourist vehicle carrying 11 individuals, including 10 tourists, fell near Chubombu, Mangan District. Rescue efforts, involving local authorities and several armed forces, continue for the eight missing tourists as the Odisha and Sikkim state governments collaborate for a timely resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)