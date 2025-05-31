Elon Musk's Rollercoaster Ride as Trump's Government Revamp Chief Ends

Elon Musk ended his tumultuous stint as a close advisor to President Donald Trump, following his leadership in a vast cost-cutting campaign within the government. Musk's tenure saw drastic measures that included eliminating jobs and cutting spending, although the results fell short of the initial bold promises.

During a farewell event, President Trump praised Musk's efforts, emphasizing that the billionaire CEO will continue to play a role, albeit less formal, in the administration. Musk, adorned in apparel styled as 'The Dogefather,' a nod to his DOGE campaign, reiterated his intention to divert more energy back to his business ventures.

Musk's involvement in politics has attracted protests and a decrease in sales at his companies like Tesla. His comments critical of Trump's financial legislation also cast shadows over his advisory role. Despite the challenges and missed fiscal targets, Musk plans to stay connected and contribute as needed.