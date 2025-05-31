PM Modi Strengthens Connectivity and Heritage in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of infrastructure initiatives in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, coinciding with the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. Among the major developments were the inauguration of Datia and Satna Airports and the introduction of Indore Metro, marking the state's first venture into metro rail services.

The Prime Minister, addressing the crowd at the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' in Bhopal, emphasized the transformative potential of these projects. He expressed confidence that enhanced connectivity will not only accelerate regional development but also generate significant employment opportunities across the region.

Modi paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar, commending her resilience and leadership in preserving Indian culture and heritage under adverse historical conditions. He highlighted her efforts in temple restoration and encouraged contemporary farmers to follow her insights on crop diversification, which she advocated for centuries ago. To honor Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, the Prime Minister also released a commemorative coin and stamp.

(With inputs from agencies.)