Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Advanced Life-Saving Equipment, Critiques Predecessors

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated an 'Apheresis Machine' at Lions Blood Centre, donated by New India Assurance, enhancing blood donation safety. She criticized the previous government, praised the Armed Forces, recited an empowering poem, and emphasized Delhi's cultural diversity and her government’s commitment to state celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:22 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Apheresis Machine' at Lions Blood Centre in Shalimar Bagh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, officially launched an 'Apheresis Machine' at the Lions Blood Centre in Shalimar Bagh. The machine, a contribution from the New India Assurance Company Limited, is now dedicated to public service, marking a significant step towards enhancing the safety of blood platelet and plasma donations.

In a message on X, Gupta acknowledged the donation s contribution to increasing blood donation awareness and saving lives. She called it a vital and commendable initiative in pursuit of a healthier society. Earlier in the day, as part of the '100 Din Seva Ke' program commemorating her government's 100 days in power, Gupta criticized her predecessor's policies and priorities.

Further critiquing her predecessors, she accused them of placing power above public service and questioned their stance on defense matters. In a conversation with actor Anupam Kher, Gupta expressed pride in the armed forces and their role in Operation Sindoor, which she touted as a beacon of respect and empowerment for Indian women.

Gupta recited a poem titled 'I Am Sindoor Too,' celebrating strength and bravery. She also expressed admiration for Delhi's diversity, describing it as a miniature representation of India where different cultures and traditions coexist. Gupta pledged to celebrate each state's culture and share in their joys and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

