Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Advanced Life-Saving Equipment, Critiques Predecessors

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, officially launched an 'Apheresis Machine' at the Lions Blood Centre in Shalimar Bagh. The machine, a contribution from the New India Assurance Company Limited, is now dedicated to public service, marking a significant step towards enhancing the safety of blood platelet and plasma donations.

In a message on X, Gupta acknowledged the donation s contribution to increasing blood donation awareness and saving lives. She called it a vital and commendable initiative in pursuit of a healthier society. Earlier in the day, as part of the '100 Din Seva Ke' program commemorating her government's 100 days in power, Gupta criticized her predecessor's policies and priorities.

Further critiquing her predecessors, she accused them of placing power above public service and questioned their stance on defense matters. In a conversation with actor Anupam Kher, Gupta expressed pride in the armed forces and their role in Operation Sindoor, which she touted as a beacon of respect and empowerment for Indian women.

Gupta recited a poem titled 'I Am Sindoor Too,' celebrating strength and bravery. She also expressed admiration for Delhi's diversity, describing it as a miniature representation of India where different cultures and traditions coexist. Gupta pledged to celebrate each state's culture and share in their joys and challenges.

