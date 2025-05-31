Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Enforces Education Overhaul

In a decisive move to reform Karnataka's school education system, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued stern directives to Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers, and education officials. At a high-level review meeting held on Saturday, he emphasized the urgency of improving SSLC results while condemning excuses related to staffing issues.

Siddaramaiah criticized districts lagging in educational performance, urging DDCs, DCPIs, and DDPI officers to conduct regular inspections to ensure teachers' dedication. He expressed frustration over delays in the Viveka scheme's classroom projects, demanding immediate action plans to utilize the allocated funds effectively.

The Chief Minister also underscored the need to reverse the declining enrollment trend in government schools. He called for robust parental engagement strategies and tasked district in-charge secretaries with overseeing school visits by education officers. Siddaramaiah urged swift disciplinary actions against underperforming officers and tackled the serious issues of child marriage and teenage pregnancies, insisting on filing criminal cases against offenders.

