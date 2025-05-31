OPEC+ Maintains July Oil Output Boost Amid Market Tensions

In a recent move, OPEC+ has opted to uphold a 411,000 barrels per day boost in oil production for July, continuing the same pace set in May and June. This decision emerged following an online assembly of the oil cartel, which has been working to swiftly amplify supply amid fluctuating market sentiments.

Reports indicate that Saudi Arabia and Russia, key leaders of the group, have been employing this strategy partly to penalize member countries that have exceeded their production quotas, as well as to recuperate market dominance. Notably, discussions of a greater hike were dismissed in favor of consistent output increments, referencing a stable global economy and positive market fundamentals.

Despite differing views within the group, notably Kazakhstan's refusal to curtail production, the collective aims to gradually delineate the substantial output reductions previously decided. The production rise in July is part of a broader effort to relax approximately 2.2 million barrels per day of prior voluntary cuts, against a backdrop of fluctuating oil prices and global demand forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)