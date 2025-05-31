OPEC+ Unwinds Output Cuts Amid Global Demand Surge

The OPEC+ coalition, comprising major oil-producing countries, is beginning to ease its production restrictions. In July, eight member nations will ramp up oil output by 411,000 barrels per day, marking continued efforts since April to gradually boost global supply.

Members involved in the decision include Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Collectively, these countries have increased output by approximately 1.4 million barrels per day, with more planned increments scheduled until October 2023, reflecting around 1.4% of daily worldwide demand.

Despite production increases, OPEC+ is still implementing significant cuts to stabilize the market. The group collectively reduces output by 5.3 million barrels per day, accounting for about 5% of global need, ensuring a cautious balance between meeting demand and maintaining market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)