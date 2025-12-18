Belarus Balances U.S. Relations Amid Russian Ties: Lukashenko's Diplomatic Dance
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko signals progress toward a major diplomatic deal with the U.S., while maintaining strong ties with Russia. Relations between Belarus and the U.S. are thawing, with speculations of an upcoming summit between Lukashenko and President Trump, alongside discussions on reopening the U.S. embassy in Minsk.
Belarus is approaching a significant diplomatic agreement with the United States, according to President Alexander Lukashenko. Despite this, he maintains that the country's close relationship with Russia will continue unabated. This development follows Belarus's release of political prisoners, leading to the easing of U.S. sanctions.
President Lukashenko expressed optimism about meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, indicating a potential summit to finalize the deal. U.S. officials view this as an opportunity to reduce Belarus's dependency on Russia. Discussions are underway to reopen the U.S. embassy in Minsk, shut down after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Critics, including the Belarusian opposition, argue that Lukashenko's reliance on Russia makes any pivot to the U.S. unlikely. Lukashenko insists that relations with the U.S. will not harm existing alliances, reaffirming strategic ties with Russia. Recently, Belarus received new hypersonic missiles from Russia, underscoring military collaborations.
