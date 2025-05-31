Unauthorized Pithu Operator Apprehended on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Track

In a bid to uphold the sanctity and security of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track, District Police Reasi have arrested an unauthorized pithu operator. The arrest took place during a routine patrol near Bathing Ghat-2, as stated in an official statement from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM when a police team intercepted an individual advancing from Sameer Point towards Banganga along with a pithu buggy. Upon questioning, the individual was identified as Hoshyar Singh, a resident of Meer in Udhampur District. The police asked him to present his registered service card authorizing his operations on the holy track.

Singh's failure to provide valid documentation resulted in a case being filed against him, as per FIR No. 158/2025 under Section 223(a) BNS. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Inspector Khyatimaan Khajuria, with oversight from senior officers. Reasi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Paramvir Singh, reiterated the importance of service providers securing proper authorization to preserve the track's integrity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)