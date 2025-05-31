Tragic Landslide Claims Seven Lives in Arunachal Pradesh Amid IMD Weather Warnings
Seven fatalities occurred due to a landslide on the National Highway in Arunachal Pradesh's Seppa West area. Local officials, including Home Minister Mama Natung and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, expressed their condolences. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued alerts for heavy rains and thunderstorms in the region for the upcoming week.
In a tragic incident that has claimed seven lives, a landslide occurred on the National Highway in the Seppa West assembly constituency of Arunachal Pradesh, state Home Minister Mama Natung confirmed on Saturday. The event unfolded between Bana village and the Seppa area, prompting Natung to advise against nighttime travel during the ongoing monsoon season.
Expressing his sorrow, Natung conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims through a post on the social media platform X, urging everyone to stay cautious. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed these sentiments, offering his sympathy to the bereaved families and hoping for peace and healing for those affected by the tragedy.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an urgent alert for Arunachal Pradesh. Forecasters predict extremely adverse weather conditions, including very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning through June 6. The region will likely experience hazardous weather, with possible similar conditions in neighboring states, posing significant risks amid the ongoing monsoon.
